Israel probes terrorist who had 'intimate relations' with prison guards

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Terrorist Mazen al-Qadi was interrogated on Tuesday by members of the Israel Police Lahav 433 Unit before being transferred to solitary confinement, according to Hebrew media. 

Al-Qadi was identified by Israeli media outlets on Monday as the inmate suspected of having relations with five female prison guard conscripts at Ramon Prison. The gag order on his name was lifted by the Israel Police on Monday evening.

Qadi, 43, is a Fatah terrorist who is serving three life sentences and 20 years in prison for his role in 2002 terrorist attacks. Qadi and another terrorist drove a gunman to the Seafood Market and Mifgash Hasteak Tel Aviv restaurants, Haaretz reported at the time. Three people were murdered and 15 wounded in the attack. The terrorist’s weapon jammed, and he resorted to stabbing pedestrians.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.

