Israelis tell Christians to 'get out' in protest outside ICEJ embassy

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

About twenty people gathered in front of the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem on Tuesday night during the annual celebration of the Feast of Tabernacles, which takes place on Sukkot. 

They reportedly chanted "Christians out - Jews, do not enter the event."

Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel was among a group of Israeli representatives participating and speaking in the event, which brought together approximately 3,000 Christian representatives from 80 different countries worldwide. 

This occurred only a day after a video began circulating online showing Jews spitting at Christian pilgrims in the Old City observing the Feast of Tabernacles. 

