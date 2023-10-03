Jerusalem Post
Russia summons Moldova's envoy, blocks entry to several Moldovans

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the Moldovan ambassador.

The ministry said it had taken reciprocal measures after the expulsion of the head of Sputnik Moldova news agency from Moldova on Sept. 13.

The ministry said the Moldovan ambassador was informed that "a number of individuals directly involved in restricting freedom of speech and the rights of Russian journalists in Moldova, as well as inciting anti-Russian sentiments, were banned from entering Russia."

The Ministry did not name the people who were banned from entering Russia.

One killed in suspected murder as motorcycle explodes in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 09:04 PM
Meta Oversight Board to open case on manipulated video of US President
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 08:30 PM
Paris agrees on future contracts with Armenia for military equiptment
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 08:27 PM
Israelis tell Christians to 'get out' in protest outside ICEJ embassy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 07:00 PM
Israel probes terrorist who had 'intimate relations' with prison guards
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 04:46 PM
Talks to restart Iraq oil exports via Turkish pipeline ongoing
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 04:23 PM
Chief Rabbi of Israel: 'I condemn any harm inflicted upon any individual
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 02:47 PM
Man in Haifa seriously wounded in stabbing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 12:51 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Nepal
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 12:37 PM
Karabakh capital is virtually empty after mass exodus
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 12:36 PM
Iran's Khamenei: Normalizing ties with Israel 'betting on losing horse'
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 12:17 PM
Niger says 29 soldiers killed in attack near Mali border
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 11:33 AM
Czech Republic and Poland to introduce checks on border with Slovakia
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 11:32 AM
Eritrean citizen arrested over deadly Netanya brawl
By MICHAEL STARR
10/03/2023 10:41 AM
Two Palestinians arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 09:19 AM