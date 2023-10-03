Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden thanks Qatar's emir for mediation in freeing Americans from Iran - Amiri Diwan

By REUTERS

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call from US President Joe Biden in which the latter thanked Qatar for mediation that resulted in the release of a number of Americans from Iran, the Amiri Diwan said on Tuesday.

At least 20 killed as Italian bus falls off Venice bridge
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 10:19 PM
Turkey conducts fresh airstrikes in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:53 PM
US lawmakers try to block move to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:34 PM
One killed in suspected murder as motorcycle explodes in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 09:04 PM
Russia summons Moldova's envoy, blocks entry to several Moldovans
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 08:50 PM
Meta Oversight Board to open case on manipulated video of US President
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 08:30 PM
Paris agrees on future contracts with Armenia for military equiptment
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 08:27 PM
Israelis tell Christians to 'get out' in protest outside ICEJ embassy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 07:00 PM
Israel probes terrorist who had 'intimate relations' with prison guards
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 04:46 PM
Talks to restart Iraq oil exports via Turkish pipeline ongoing
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 04:23 PM
Chief Rabbi of Israel: 'I condemn any harm inflicted upon any individual
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 02:47 PM
Man in Haifa seriously wounded in stabbing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 12:51 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Nepal
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 12:37 PM
Karabakh capital is virtually empty after mass exodus
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 12:36 PM
Iran's Khamenei: Normalizing ties with Israel 'betting on losing horse'
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 12:17 PM