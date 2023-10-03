Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call from US President Joe Biden in which the latter thanked Qatar for mediation that resulted in the release of a number of Americans from Iran, the Amiri Diwan said on Tuesday.
Biden thanks Qatar's emir for mediation in freeing Americans from Iran - Amiri Diwan
