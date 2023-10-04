Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Fire breaks out at Rusal aluminum smelter in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region

By REUTERS

A fire broke out at the Rusal-owned 0486.HK Krasnoyarsk Aluminium Smelter early on Wednesday, Russia's TASS state news agency reported, citing local emergency ministry officials.

"At 08:57 a.m. (0157 GMT) a fire was reported on the territory of the KrAZ (Krasnoyarsk Aluminium Smelter)," the agency cited the press service of the local emergency ministry as saying. "A transformer caught fire on an area of 50 square meters (538 square feet)."

According to the emergency officials, there were no casualties. It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside China. The Krasnoyarsk smelter has the capacity to produce 1 million metric tons per year, TASS reported.

Suspected gunman in Thai mall shooting modified handgun - police
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 05:16 AM
Turkey conducts fresh airstrikes in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:53 PM
Biden thanks Qatar's emir for mediation in freeing Americans from Iran
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:51 PM
Russia summons Moldova's envoy, blocks entry to several Moldovans
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 08:50 PM
Meta Oversight Board to open case on manipulated video of US President
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 08:30 PM
Paris agrees on future contracts with Armenia for military equiptment
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 08:27 PM
Israelis tell Christians to 'get out' in protest outside ICEJ embassy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 07:00 PM
Israel probes terrorist who had 'intimate relations' with prison guards
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 04:46 PM
Talks to restart Iraq oil exports via Turkish pipeline ongoing
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 04:23 PM
Chief Rabbi of Israel: 'I condemn any harm inflicted upon any individual
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 02:47 PM
Man in Haifa seriously wounded in stabbing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 12:51 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Nepal
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 12:37 PM
Karabakh capital is virtually empty after mass exodus
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 12:36 PM
Iran's Khamenei: Normalizing ties with Israel 'betting on losing horse'
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 12:17 PM
Niger says 29 soldiers killed in attack near Mali border
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 11:33 AM