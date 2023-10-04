Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday that he was ready to resign if that would help to normalize the situation in the country, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
Armenia's Pashinyan says he's ready to resign if it helps situation in country - RIA
