Ukraine downs 24 drones launched by Russia -military

By REUTERS

Ukraine's air defenses downed 24 of 29 Russian drones launched in attacks on its territory overnight, the general staff of its armed forces said on Thursday, but gave no further details.

Two people killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson - Kyiv
By REUTERS
10/05/2023 11:07 AM
Direct flights to be launched between Israel and Mexico
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2023 11:07 AM
Police commander blames protests for failure to fight crime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2023 09:32 AM
Israeli on scooter evades terrorist gunfire, gunmen stopped by IDF
By MICHAEL STARR
10/05/2023 08:20 AM
US State Dept approves military sale to Spain of Patriot missile defense
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 10:26 PM
Armenia's Pashinyan says he's ready to resign if it helps situation in c
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 05:14 PM
Turkey says Ankara bomb attackers came from Syria
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 03:42 PM
Over 3,500 Jews visit Temple Mount during first days of Sukkot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2023 01:49 PM
Azerbaijan's Aliyev to skip EU summit, meeting with Armenia's Pashinyan
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 12:53 PM
Russian journalist who staged TV war protest handed 8 1/2 year jail term
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 10:17 AM
Police open investigation after Petah Tikva bus driver stabbed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2023 09:42 AM
Thai PM expresses 'deep condolences' over deaths in mall shooting
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 07:10 AM
Fire breaks out at Rusal aluminum smelter in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 06:34 AM
Suspected gunman in Thai mall shooting modified handgun - police
By REUTERS
10/04/2023 05:16 AM
Turkey conducts fresh airstrikes in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:53 PM