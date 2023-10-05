Ukraine's air defenses downed 24 of 29 Russian drones launched in attacks on its territory overnight, the general staff of its armed forces said on Thursday, but gave no further details.
Ukraine downs 24 drones launched by Russia -military
By REUTERS10/05/2023 11:07 AM
By REUTERS10/04/2023 10:26 PM
By REUTERS10/04/2023 05:14 PM
By REUTERS10/04/2023 03:42 PM
By REUTERS10/04/2023 12:53 PM
By REUTERS10/04/2023 10:17 AM
By REUTERS10/04/2023 07:10 AM
By REUTERS10/04/2023 06:34 AM
By REUTERS10/04/2023 05:16 AM
By REUTERS10/03/2023 09:53 PM