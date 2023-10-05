2 men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping 92-year-old rabbi released

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap Rabbi Yaakov Meir Shechter, a 92-year-old leader in the Breslov hasidic sect, and were released just a day later, KAN news reported on Thursday.

המשטרה עצרה אתמול שני חשודים החשד לניסיון חטיפה של הרב יעקב מאיר שכטר בעקבות אירוע של עימות שבו ניסה אחד החשודים להתקרב לרב ומידע שהגיע למשטרה שיש כוונה לבצעו חטיפה של הרב.בית משפט השלום החליט לשחרר את השניים ממעצר וקבע אין בתיק החקירה ראיות המציגות חשד לניסיון חטיפה של הרב>> pic.twitter.com/wlPLxyVAZt — Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) October 5, 2023

The judge ruling on the case said there was "no evidence" creating a suspicion of an attempted kidnapping. KAN shared a video showing one of the suspects being pulled away after he attempted to approach the rabbi. The police received information that the suspect intended to kidnap the rabbi.

The B'hadrei Haredim news site reported that individuals attacked the rabbi's grandchildren in the incident and blocked the entrance to the rabbi's building.

Shechter has been the subject of suspected kidnapping attempts in the past amid disputes between his grandchildren and his gabbaim.