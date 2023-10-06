The IDF arrested two Palestinians who attempted to infiltrate into Israel from the southern Gaza Strip early Friday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
IDF arrests two Palestinians attempting to infiltrate from Gaza
By REUTERS10/06/2023 09:31 AM
