IDF arrests two Palestinians attempting to infiltrate from Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF arrested two Palestinians who attempted to infiltrate into Israel from the southern Gaza Strip early Friday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Herzog ahead of Simchat Torah: We must put our difference aside
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2023 10:23 AM
Philippines puts 42 airports on heightened alert following bomb threats
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 09:31 AM
Israeli arrested on suspicion of poisoning dog, other animals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2023 08:46 AM
Russia's parliament may withdraw from nuclear test ban treaty
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 08:10 AM
Ukrainian grain silo damaged by drone attack near Danube
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 07:50 AM
40+ killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas - officials
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 07:37 AM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Japan's Izu islands - EMSC
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 05:27 AM
Trump files to dismiss $500 million lawsuit against his ex-lawyer
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 04:14 AM
Biden and Xi face-to-face meeting being planned by White House
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 02:05 AM
Turkish air strikes hit Kurdish militant targets in Syria - ministry
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 12:09 AM
Lebanese army dismantles illegal structure in Israeli territory -IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2023 09:18 PM
Putin repeats assertion that Russia did not start war in Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/05/2023 05:08 PM
Israeli family of five injured in car crash in Egypt's Sinai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2023 03:10 PM
2 men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping 92-year-old rabbi released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2023 02:51 PM
Drone attack on Homs military college causes major casualties - report
By REUTERS
10/05/2023 02:42 PM