UN rights chief deploys field team to probe Russian attack on Ukrainian village of Hroza

By REUTERS

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Friday deployed a field team to probe the Russian attack on the Ukrainian village of Hroza that left at least 52 people dead.

"The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, who saw for himself the horrific impact of such strikes, is profoundly shocked and condemns these killings," OHCHR spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell  told reporters in Geneva.

"He has deployed a field team to the site to speak to survivors and gather more information."

 

IDF arrests two Palestinians attempting to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2023 11:46 AM
Herzog ahead of Simchat Torah: We must put our difference aside
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2023 10:23 AM
Philippine bomb warnings 'most likely a hoax' - aviation police
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 09:31 AM
Israeli arrested on suspicion of poisoning dog, other animals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2023 08:46 AM
Ukrainian grain silo damaged by drone attack near Danube
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 07:50 AM
40+ killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas - officials
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 07:37 AM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Japan's Izu islands - EMSC
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 05:27 AM
Trump files to dismiss $500 million lawsuit against his ex-lawyer
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 04:14 AM
Biden and Xi face-to-face meeting being planned by White House
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 02:05 AM
Turkish air strikes hit Kurdish militant targets in Syria - ministry
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 12:09 AM
Lebanese army dismantles illegal structure in Israeli territory -IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2023 09:18 PM
Putin repeats assertion that Russia did not start war in Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/05/2023 05:08 PM
Israeli family of five injured in car crash in Egypt's Sinai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2023 03:10 PM
2 men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping 92-year-old rabbi released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2023 02:51 PM
Drone attack on Homs military college causes major casualties - report
By REUTERS
10/05/2023 02:42 PM