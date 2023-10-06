Jerusalem Post
Turkey, US discuss downed Turkish drone in Syria

By REUTERS

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday and discussed an armed Turkish drone shot down by the US in Syria, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

The two ministers agreed to improve the functioning of non-conflict mechanisms between Ankara and Washington during Turkey's operations in Syria and Iraq, the source said.

Fidan also called on the US to stop working with the People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers as a terrorist organization, the source added.

