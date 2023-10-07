Jerusalem Post
Britain 'unequivocally' condemns Hamas attack on Israel

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2023 12:32

Britain "unequivocally condemns" a surprise attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel on Saturday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself," Cleverly said in a post on social media.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked by the attacks.

"We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice," Sunak added.

Israel braces for cyber attacks amidst attacks from Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 02:30 PM
Hamas terrorists infiltrated IDF base, contact with soldiers cut off
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 02:15 PM
Saudi Arabia calls for end to violence between Israel, Palestinians
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 02:06 PM
Fires break out in Jerusalem, Ashkelon, Netivot amid rocket attacks
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 01:51 PM
Civil Aviation Authority bans sports, leisure flights across Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 01:41 PM
Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader supports Palestinian attacks
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 01:31 PM
Hamas claims to have Israeli captives in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 01:01 PM
Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu on attacks: 'There are dozens dead'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 01:00 PM
Turkey's Erdogan calls on Israelis, Palestinians to act with restraint
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:52 PM
Terrorist shot by Israeli forces at settlement entrance in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 12:49 PM
Abbas: Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:47 PM
Elon Musk 'hopes for peace' in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 12:45 PM
Spain condemns attacks on Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:40 PM
France's Macron: I strongly condemn terrorist attacks against Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:38 PM
Germany 'strongly' condemns Hamas attacks on Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:37 PM