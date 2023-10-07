"Latvia strongly condemns the recent attacks by Hamas on Israel, leading to civilian casualties. Such attacks are regrettable and fuel escalation in a highly flammable situation," stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia on Twitter.
Latvia condemns Hamas attack on Israel
