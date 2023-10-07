Jerusalem Post
Benjamin Netanyahu: 'I call on all Israelis to unite to achieve victory in this war'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday at a cabinet meeting that "since this morning, Israel has been in a war.

"Our first goal is first of all to cleanse the area infiltrated by ​​the enemy forces and restore security and peace to the settlements that were attacked. 

"The second goal, at the same time, is to exact a huge price from the enemy, for their attacks. The third goal is to fortify other arenas so that no one makes the mistake of joining this war. 

"We are at war, and in war you have to keep calm. I call on all citizens of Israel to unite to achieve our highest goal - victory in this war."

Israel braces for cyber attacks amidst attacks from Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 02:30 PM
Hamas terrorists infiltrated IDF base, contact with soldiers cut off
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 02:15 PM
Saudi Arabia calls for end to violence between Israel, Palestinians
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 02:06 PM
Fires break out in Jerusalem, Ashkelon, Netivot amid rocket attacks
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 01:51 PM
Civil Aviation Authority bans sports, leisure flights across Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 01:41 PM
Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader supports Palestinian attacks
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 01:31 PM
Hamas claims to have Israeli captives in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 01:01 PM
Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu on attacks: 'There are dozens dead'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 01:00 PM
Turkey's Erdogan calls on Israelis, Palestinians to act with restraint
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:52 PM
Terrorist shot by Israeli forces at settlement entrance in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 12:49 PM
Abbas: Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:47 PM
Elon Musk 'hopes for peace' in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 12:45 PM
Spain condemns attacks on Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:40 PM
France's Macron: I strongly condemn terrorist attacks against Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:38 PM
Germany 'strongly' condemns Hamas attacks on Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:37 PM