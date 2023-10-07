Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday at a cabinet meeting that "since this morning, Israel has been in a war.

"Our first goal is first of all to cleanse the area infiltrated by ​​the enemy forces and restore security and peace to the settlements that were attacked.

"The second goal, at the same time, is to exact a huge price from the enemy, for their attacks. The third goal is to fortify other arenas so that no one makes the mistake of joining this war.

"We are at war, and in war you have to keep calm. I call on all citizens of Israel to unite to achieve our highest goal - victory in this war."