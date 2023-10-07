Jerusalem Post
Israeli President Herzog: 'Today we saw the true face of Hamas'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli President Isaac Herzog issued a statement on Saturday regarding Hamas's attacks on the country.

“Today we saw the true face of Hamas. A terrorist army whose only goal is the cold-blooded murder of innocent men, women, and children," he said. "Supported and directed by their proxy commanders in Iran, they carried out an unprovoked, heinous attack against the Jewish state on a Jewish holy day. Innocent civilians were massacred and wounded, and many are still under attack.

“The State of Israel will take all measures necessary to eliminate this clear and immediate danger to our citizens. Israel will overcome in the face of all challenges."

Hamas holding dozens of Israeli hostages in Kibbutz Be'eri
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/07/2023 04:08 PM
Seventeen Nepali citizens held hostage by Hamas, 7 others injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 03:50 PM
Ambulances will not run within 80 kilometers of Gaza - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 03:45 PM
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett enlists in reserves
By TAL SHALEV/WALLA
10/07/2023 03:43 PM
Netanyahu, Biden to speak today as terror continues - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 03:41 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky: 'Israel's right to self-defense is unquestionable'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 03:28 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu: 'I call on all Israelis to unite to achieve victory'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 02:54 PM
Israel braces for cyber attacks amidst attacks from Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 02:30 PM
Hamas terrorists infiltrated IDF base, contact with soldiers cut off
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 02:15 PM
Saudi Arabia calls for end to violence between Israel, Palestinians
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 02:06 PM
Fires break out in Jerusalem, Ashkelon, Netivot amid rocket attacks
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 01:51 PM
Civil Aviation Authority bans sports, leisure flights across Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 01:41 PM
Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader supports Palestinian attacks
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 01:31 PM
Hamas claims to have Israeli captives in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 01:01 PM
Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu on attacks: 'There are dozens dead'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 01:00 PM