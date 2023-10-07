Israeli President Herzog: 'Today we saw the true face of Hamas'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog issued a statement on Saturday regarding Hamas's attacks on the country.

“Today we saw the true face of Hamas. A terrorist army whose only goal is the cold-blooded murder of innocent men, women, and children," he said. "Supported and directed by their proxy commanders in Iran, they carried out an unprovoked, heinous attack against the Jewish state on a Jewish holy day. Innocent civilians were massacred and wounded, and many are still under attack.

“The State of Israel will take all measures necessary to eliminate this clear and immediate danger to our citizens. Israel will overcome in the face of all challenges."