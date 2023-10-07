Hamas are not 'fighters', they are 'terrorists' - UK's Cleverly

The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary James Cleverley posted his condemnation of Hamas in a post on X on October 7.
Cleverley tweeted that "Hamas are not fighters.' Hamas are not 'militants.' Hamas are terrorists. There is no other word to describe the brutality of firing rockets or terrorist attacks targeting civilians."
