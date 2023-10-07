National Unity Party Leader Benny Gantz said on Saturday: "I wish to strengthen all the security and emergency forces, the IDF and its commanders, and to say clearly that it will be heard and echoed from Gaza, through Beirut to Tehran - the entire nation of Israel is united.

"The citizens of Israel all stand behind the system security, and the government has the backing to exact a heavy, painful, and effective price so that such an event will never happen again."

Gantz added: "Now there is no coalition and opposition, only one punch hit the enemy with power."