Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gantz: No coalition or opposition, only one punch to hit the enemy powerfully

By TAL SHILO/WALLA!

National Unity Party Leader Benny Gantz said on Saturday: "I wish to strengthen all the security and emergency forces, the IDF and its commanders, and to say clearly that it will be heard and echoed from Gaza, through Beirut to Tehran - the entire nation of Israel is united.

"The citizens of Israel all stand behind the system security, and the government has the backing to exact a heavy, painful, and effective price so that such an event will never happen again."

Gantz added: "Now there is no coalition and opposition, only one punch hit the enemy with power."

Lapid calls for emergency 'professional' unity government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:45 PM
Bahrain calls for de-escalation, self-restraint in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 06:35 PM
UN Security Council to meet Sunday over attacks on Israel -diplomats
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 06:32 PM
Biden offers Israel 'unwavering' support to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:31 PM
Israel's DM Gallant speaks with US Defense Secretary Austin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:25 PM
Sderot fire station commander killed in exchange of fire with terrorists
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
10/07/2023 06:16 PM
Israel Railways operating trains to bring soldiers to the South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:02 PM
Nurse, ambulance driver killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:58 PM
UN peacekeeping force says has enhanced operations in south Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:44 PM
India's Modi shares thoughts and prayers with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:40 PM
Austrian foreign ministry flies Israeli flag in solidarity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:38 PM
Brazil calls emergency meeting of UN Security Council on Hamas attacks
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:34 PM
US State Department: We will be in close contact with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:32 PM
Hamas has taken Israeli hostages, IDF confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:31 PM
Israeli Navy kills dozens of terrorists trying to invade Israel via sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:16 PM