Iran foreign ministry says Hamas attacks sign of 'confidence'

By REUTERS

Iran's foreign ministry said attacks by its ally Hamas on Saturday were proof of the Palestinians' increased confidence in the face of Israel, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

"In this operation, the element of surprise and other combined methods were used, which show the Palestinian people's confidence in the face of the occupiers," ISNA quoted ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as telling the agency in an interview.

The attacks "proved that the Zionist regime is more vulnerable than ever and that the initiative is in the hands of Palestinian youth," government spokesperson Ali Bahadori-Jahromi told state news agency IRNA.

India's Modi shares thoughts and prayers with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:40 PM
Austrian foreign ministry flies Israeli flag in solidarity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:38 PM
Brazil calls emergency meeting of UN Security Council on Hamas attacks
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:34 PM
US State Department: We will be in close contact with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:32 PM
Hamas has taken Israeli hostages, IDF confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:31 PM
Israeli Navy kills dozens of terrorists trying to invade Israel via sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:16 PM
Gantz: No coalition or opposition, only one punch to hit the enemy
By TAL SHILO/WALLA!
10/07/2023 05:16 PM
Hezbollah terrorists attempt to breach Israel's north, IDF retaliates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 04:58 PM
Russia calls on Israel and Palestinians to cease fire
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:42 PM
198 dead in the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip - Palestinian reports
By GUY ULSTER/WALLA!
10/07/2023 04:40 PM
Japan condemns rocket launches, cross-border attacks into Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:39 PM
Kuwait blames Israel for 'blatant attacks' on Palestinians
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:31 PM
'Pull back from the brink', UN Middle East envoy warns Hamas
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:29 PM
UAE calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinians
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:27 PM
Iraq says Palestinian operations are a natural result of occupation
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:26 PM