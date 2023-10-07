The Israeli Navy eliminated dozens of terrorists trying to invite Israel via the sea in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to an IDF spokesperson.
The Navy opened fire and destroyed two rubber boats and two other vessels.
The IDF released a video of the interceptions.
לוחמי זרוע הים חיסלו עשרות מחבלים במרחב הימי הדרומי ובקו החוף. בשעות הבוקר המוקדמות, לוחמי זרוע הים ניהלו מרדף ימי וחיסלו עשרות מחבלים אשר ניסו להגיע לשטח ישראל. הלוחמים פתחו באש לעברם וסיכלו שתי סירות גומי, שני כלי שיט נוספים וכלי חקלאי>> pic.twitter.com/R2ZBSxk0m6— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 7, 2023