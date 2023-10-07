Israel's DM Gallant speaks with US Defense Secretary Austin

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Saturday, amid the escalation across Israel.

"The IDF and defense establishment are currently operating to defeat the enemy and to defend our citizens. We are prepared to widen our operations," Gallant told Austin.

During the call, which was requested by Austin, Gallant also detailed recent events in Israel and operations carried out by the IDF and the defense establishment.

Gallant stated that the State of Israel is currently at war and has been facing terror attacks against its citizens since this morning - this includes men, women, children and elderly individuals.

"The State of Israel will win this war, and Hamas will be held responsible for its actions," Gallant said.