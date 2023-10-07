Bahrain calls for de-escalation, self-restraint in Gaza

Bahrain on Saturday called for self-restraint in the Gaza Strip, saying that continued fighting had negative consequences on the region's peace and stability.

It stressed "the need for de-escalation among all parties to preserve the lives of people" in a statement from the foreign ministry.

"The continuation of violence will impede efforts aiming at achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East," it said, adding that it called upon the international community to help end the armed conflict and to protect civilians.