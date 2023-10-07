Jerusalem Post
Bahrain calls for de-escalation, self-restraint in Gaza

By REUTERS

 Bahrain on Saturday called for self-restraint in the Gaza Strip, saying that continued fighting had negative consequences on the region's peace and stability.

It stressed "the need for de-escalation among all parties to preserve the lives of people" in a statement from the foreign ministry.

"The continuation of violence will impede efforts aiming at achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East," it said, adding that it called upon the international community to help end the armed conflict and to protect civilians.

Lapid calls for emergency 'professional' unity government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:45 PM
UN Security Council to meet Sunday over attacks on Israel -diplomats
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 06:32 PM
Biden offers Israel 'unwavering' support to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:31 PM
Israel's DM Gallant speaks with US Defense Secretary Austin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:25 PM
Sderot fire station commander killed in exchange of fire with terrorists
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
10/07/2023 06:16 PM
Israel Railways operating trains to bring soldiers to the South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:02 PM
Nurse, ambulance driver killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:58 PM
UN peacekeeping force says has enhanced operations in south Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:44 PM
India's Modi shares thoughts and prayers with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:40 PM
Austrian foreign ministry flies Israeli flag in solidarity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:38 PM
Brazil calls emergency meeting of UN Security Council on Hamas attacks
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:34 PM
US State Department: We will be in close contact with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:32 PM
Hamas has taken Israeli hostages, IDF confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:31 PM
Israeli Navy kills dozens of terrorists trying to invade Israel via sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:16 PM
Gantz: No coalition or opposition, only one punch to hit the enemy
By TAL SHILO/WALLA!
10/07/2023 05:16 PM