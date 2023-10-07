The High Representative of the European Union condemned the indiscriminate attacks across Israel by Hamas in a statement released on Saturday evening.

"The EU condemns in the strongest possible terms the multiple and indiscriminate attacks across Israel by Hamas and deeply deplores the loss of lives," read the statement.

The EU called for an immediate cessation of "senseless attacks and violence," which they claim will only further increase tensions on the ground and seriously undermine the Palestinian people’s aspirations for peace.

The statement said that the EU stands in solidarity with Israel and that it has the right to defend itself in line with international law.