Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey says it is ready to help de-escalate Israeli-Palestinian conflict

By REUTERS

Turkey on Saturday strongly condemned the loss of civilian lives in the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, saying it was ready to help de-escalate the situation before it spreads across wider regions.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara was in close contact with all relevant parties, repeating President Tayyip Erdogan's earlier call for restraint. The ministry also urged Turkish citizens in the region to remain in secure, indoor locations.

"We emphasize that acts of violence and escalation linked to this benefit nobody," it said. "Turkey is ready to provide any help it can to ensure that the developments in question do not escalate further and get taken under control without spreading to a wider region. In that regard, we are continuing our close contacts with the relevant parties."

Maritime incident reported south of Yemen - UKMTO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 05:41 PM
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for intifada outside of The Hague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:43 PM
UAE voices concern over consequences of attacks on Red Sea shipping
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 04:21 PM
FM Katz slams Turkey's Erdogan for genocide on Kurds, Armenians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:18 PM
Hezbollah fires missiles at Israel, IDF responds with artillery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:17 PM
Large protests break out in Yemen after US-British attacks
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 03:51 PM
ICJ hearing: 'Double standards' against Israel are shocking, FM Katz says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 03:45 PM
Bereaved families and reservists protest in front of Gallant's house
By ANNA BARSKY
01/12/2024 03:18 PM
UK PM Sunak: no parliamentary vote on support for strikes on Houthis
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 02:15 PM
South African Minister: 'Israel's arguments are not convincing'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 02:08 PM
Turkey providing documents for genocide hearings against Israel -Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 02:03 PM
Russia calls US idea to confiscate Russian assets '21st century piracy'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 12:07 PM
UAE postpones trial of Muslim Brotherhood members to Feb 7-8 - WAM
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 10:16 AM
Iraqi PM advisor warns the West is expanding the conflict in the region
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 08:39 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns US-Britain strike on Houthis in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 08:11 AM