Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, sent an urgent letter to the members of the UN Security Council on Saturday evening.

Ambassador Erdan stressed in his letter that Hamas launched a war against Israel through a murderous terror campaign, rocket launches, massacre of innocent civilians, and abduction of civilians from their homes - among them children and the elderly.

"These are appalling war crimes and the international community must strongly and clearly condemn them," said Erdan.