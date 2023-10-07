Jerusalem Post
Taliban has asked Iran for passage to join terror campaign in Israel – report  

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Taliban has reportedly asked Iran for passage to Israel to help Hamas continue it’s terror against the Jewish state, according to multiple foreign media reports from October 7.

The Taliban has allegedly asked for passage to ‘conquer Jerusalem’ if Iran, Jordan and Iraq are willing to support their troops.

Several seriously injured across southern and central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:43 PM
Energy Minister orders the Electric Company to stop supplying Gaza power
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:12 PM
Israeli planes bomb house of Hamas Gaza chief - Hamas media
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 08:09 PM
UK Jewish leader warns of rise in Antisemitic attacks amid Israel war
By ZVIKA KLEIN
10/07/2023 07:58 PM
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev to close Sunday amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:35 PM
Ambassador Gilad Erdan to UN: 'These are war crimes, must be condemned'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:32 PM
Hundreds of terrorists eliminated in various areas around Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:24 PM
Hamas leader: Israel can't provide protection for Arab countries
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 07:14 PM
Turkey says it is ready to help de-escalate Israeli-Palestinian conflict
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 07:12 PM
European Union condemns the indiscriminate attacks across Israel Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:04 PM
Bahrain calls for de-escalation, self-restraint in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 06:35 PM
UN Security Council to meet Sunday over attacks on Israel -diplomats
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 06:32 PM
Biden offers Israel 'unwavering' support to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:31 PM
Israel's DM Gallant speaks with US Defense Secretary Austin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:25 PM
Sderot fire station commander killed in exchange of fire with terrorists
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
10/07/2023 06:16 PM