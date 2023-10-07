The Taliban has reportedly asked Iran for passage to Israel to help Hamas continue it’s terror against the Jewish state, according to multiple foreign media reports from October 7.
The Taliban has allegedly asked for passage to ‘conquer Jerusalem’ if Iran, Jordan and Iraq are willing to support their troops.
BREAKING:The Taliban have announced that they have asked Iran, Iraq and Jordan to grant them passage to Israel.They have stated that their intent is to "conquer Jerusalem” pic.twitter.com/X5eLnPTboS— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 7, 2023