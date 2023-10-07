MDA announce the death of a senior paramedic in Ofakim

Magen David Adom (MDA) has announced that senior paramedic Aharon Chaimov was murdered this morning in an MDA ambulance on his way to treat the wounded in his city, Ofakim, during the surprise attack on the State of Israel.

MDA published a statement about his death: "Magen David Adom deeply mourns the death of its Senior EMT – ambulance driver, Aharon Chaimov, of blessed memory, a 25-year-old resident of Ofakim, who was murdered this morning (Saturday) while fulfilling his duty, going out to save lives and treat the wounded from the combined attack that began this morning on the State of Israel. Aharon, a resident of Ofakim, was injured by terrorist gunfire while going out to treat the victims and was killed. Aharon left behind two children, a wife, parents, siblings, and family members."

Dani Shtarkman, MDA Ofakim Station Manager, said: "Aharon was a dedicated man who gave his all to save human lives. Ambulance driver and senior EMT of the highest professionalism, he was expected to start the paramedic's course in MDA soon. A very responsible and professional individual, always prioritizing the well-being of patients. Aharon was very beloved at the station, very professional, loved his job, and giving. Aharon was killed while fulfilling his duty on his way to treat the injured. We will deeply miss him, may his memory be a blessing."

The Director General of MDA, Eli Bin, eulogized Aharon Chaimov, of blessed memory: "In every complex security event, MDA volunteers and employees, each one of them, stand at the forefront to provide professional medical treatment to the wounded and the victims. But Aharon was the salt of the earth in and of himself, an example and role model for MDA workers and volunteers. Aharon was a man for whom the welfare of others and the value of human life always came first, as was the case today - on this tragic morning.

"Aharon's passing has left us deeply sorrowed and appreciating his path. MDA volunteers and employees bow their heads today and embrace the family - an integral part of the MDA family. May his memory be a blessing."