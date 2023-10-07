Jerusalem Post
Blinken urges Palestinian President Abbas to restore calm, stability in West Bank

By REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the Palestinian Authority to restore calm and stability in the West Bank in a call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday, the US State Department said in a statement.

Blinken "reiterated the United States' unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, and called on all leadership in the region to condemn them," a State Department spokesperson said.

"The Secretary urged the Palestinian Authority to continue and enhance steps to restore calm and stability in the West Bank," the spokesperson said.

IDF takes out two Hamas terrorists as they attempted to enter Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2023 12:09 AM
Berlin Brandenburg Gate has an Israeli flag projected solidarity Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 11:35 PM
MDA announce the death of a senior paramedic in Ofakim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 10:43 PM
Gallant expands special security situation to all Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 10:22 PM
Several seriously injured across southern and central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:43 PM
Energy Minister orders the Electric Company to stop supplying Gaza power
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:12 PM
Taliban has asked Iran for passage to attack Israel – report  
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:11 PM
Israeli planes bomb house of Hamas Gaza chief - Hamas media
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 08:09 PM
UK Jewish leader warns of rise in Antisemitic attacks amid Israel war
By ZVIKA KLEIN
10/07/2023 07:58 PM
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev to close Sunday amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:35 PM
Ambassador Gilad Erdan to UN: 'These are war crimes, must be condemned'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:32 PM
Hundreds of terrorists eliminated in various areas around Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:24 PM
Hamas leader: Israel can't provide protection for Arab countries
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 07:14 PM
Turkey says it is ready to help de-escalate Israeli-Palestinian conflict
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 07:12 PM
European Union condemns the indiscriminate attacks across Israel Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:04 PM