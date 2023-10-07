US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the Palestinian Authority to restore calm and stability in the West Bank in a call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday, the US State Department said in a statement.

Blinken "reiterated the United States' unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, and called on all leadership in the region to condemn them," a State Department spokesperson said.

"The Secretary urged the Palestinian Authority to continue and enhance steps to restore calm and stability in the West Bank," the spokesperson said.