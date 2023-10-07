The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin was lit up with the blue and white of the Israeli flag on Saturday night in solidarity with Israel.
"Thank you to all of you around the world for your constant messages of support and solidarity," read the message from the Israeli government's Twitter account.
Thank you to all of you around the world for your constant messages of support and solidarity. This is a dark day for all of us here in Israel, but we can feel your love and warmth from miles away. Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate lit up in blue and white in solidarity with… pic.twitter.com/RNPDJ5C6Yg— Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 7, 2023