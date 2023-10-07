Jerusalem Post
Berlin's Brandenburg Gate has an Israeli flag projected on it in solidarity with Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin was lit up with the blue and white of the Israeli flag on Saturday night in solidarity with Israel.

"Thank you to all of you around the world for your constant messages of support and solidarity," read the message from the Israeli government's Twitter account.

Blinken Palestinian President Abbas restore calm stability West Bank
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 11:07 PM
MDA announce the death of a senior paramedic in Ofakim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 10:43 PM
Gallant expands special security situation to all Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 10:22 PM
Several seriously injured across southern and central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:43 PM
Energy Minister orders the Electric Company to stop supplying Gaza power
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:12 PM
Taliban has asked Iran for passage to attack Israel – report  
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:11 PM
Israeli planes bomb house of Hamas Gaza chief - Hamas media
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 08:09 PM
UK Jewish leader warns of rise in Antisemitic attacks amid Israel war
By ZVIKA KLEIN
10/07/2023 07:58 PM
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev to close Sunday amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:35 PM
Ambassador Gilad Erdan to UN: 'These are war crimes, must be condemned'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:32 PM
Hundreds of terrorists eliminated in various areas around Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:24 PM
Hamas leader: Israel can't provide protection for Arab countries
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 07:14 PM
Turkey says it is ready to help de-escalate Israeli-Palestinian conflict
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 07:12 PM
European Union condemns the indiscriminate attacks across Israel Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:04 PM
Bahrain calls for de-escalation, self-restraint in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 06:35 PM