Israel recovers body of Shani Gabay, missing since October 7

The body of Shani Gabay, who went missing after the Hamas massacre on October 7, was found on Wednesday.

Gabay, 26, was originally from Yokneam, and the town's municipality confirmed her death.

The town's mayor, Simon Alfasi, wrote "Our Shani is gone. Our hearts are broken into pieces. We are all crying and refuse to believe, how much we waited for a different ending.

"47 days of hope came to an end with receiving the bitter news this morning about the murder of Shani on October 7. My heart goes out to my dear parents Jacob and Michal, her brother Aviel and her sister Nitzan - who for seven weeks turned every stone and went everywhere in Israel and the world to find Shani, and fought and cried out to bring her home. We all hug the family and stand by their side. May her memory be a blessing."

Aviel told Maariv that they were "hoping for a different ending, and today we unfortunately discovered the worst ending possible. We believed for many days that she would come back, we were optimistic that there would be a happy ending. We will forever remember her joy and happiness. She was amazing and we hoped she would continue to spread her goodness in the world. She was just beginning her life and was in the middle of a law degree, which she will never finish." THE BELONGINGS of festivalgoers are seen at the site of the Supernova festival after Hamas unleashed its massacre on October 7. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Gabay was working at the music festival when the attack happened

Gabay was murdered while working at the music festival in Kibbutz Re'im and has been considered missing since the attack, where more than 300 were killed.

When the attack started, Gabay informed for mother that she hid in a shelter with her friends, N12 stated, and also reported that she was shot in the leg during the attack.

At the request of the family, the media was asked to respect the privacy of the family. Additional details regarding the funeral will be provided later.