Netanyahu: Only difference between PA and Hamas is how they want to destroy us

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"The difference between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority is only that Hamas wants to destroy us here and now and the PA wants to do it in stages," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a discussion in Monday's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee meeting.

Netanyahu declined to comment on the current situation in the north where Israel and Lebanese groups such as Hezbollah have been trading blows since the start of the war.

The prime minister also said that he had no timeline regarding when the Israelis displaced by the war in those areas would be able to return to their homes.

