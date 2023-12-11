Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU to propose sanctions over violence by Israel settlers in West Bank - Borrell

By REUTERS

The European Union will propose to EU governments that they impose sanctions on extremist settlers committing acts of violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"We will work on proposing sanctions on extremist settlers in the West Bank," Borrell told a news conference on Monday after a EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank has increased since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

 

 

Eight IDF soldiers killed in Gaza; names published
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 06:07 AM
IDF operating in Bethlehem and Jenin - Palestinian media
By MAARIV
12/13/2023 05:17 AM
Jake Sullivan to visit Israel this week, Biden says
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 12:28 AM
IDF complete a series of strikes in Syrian and Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 12:25 AM
Hamas leaders leave Qatar for unknown destination - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 10:40 PM
World Bank announces $20m in Gaza aid financing
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 05:41 PM
US issues new round of Russia-related sanctions - Treasury website
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 05:13 PM
3 injured in stabbing in northern Israel - MDA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 05:03 PM
White House's Sullivan says will speak with Israelis about Gaza war time
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 04:32 PM
Court extends arrest of reservist suspected of killing Yuval Castleman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 04:16 PM
Houthi attacks direct threat to Israel’s maritime trade – Ashdod port
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 03:47 PM
WHO voices concern about health worker detentions in Gaza
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 10:55 AM
Over 1,600 IDF soldiers injured since start of Israel-Hamas War
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 09:15 AM
Israeli Air Force destroys rocket launching site, rockets ready to fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 08:34 AM
Kuwait refuses inclusion of fossil fuels phase-out call
By REUTERS
12/11/2023 11:58 PM