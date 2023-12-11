Justice Ministry opens another investigation in case of Yuval Castleman

State Attorney Amit Isman instructed the Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Department (PID), after consulting the head of the PID, to begin an investigation into the conduct of the team that handled the investigation of the death of Yuval Castleman, according to a Monday statement from the Justice Ministry.

Meanwhile, Isman updated the police’s Investigations and Intelligence Division head and requested that the police not conduct further inquiry into the issue until the PID has thoroughly investigated the matter.