IDF to open security screening to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza

The Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel into the southern Gaza Strip is set to open for security screening to facilitate increased humanitarian aid for Gaza, the IDF and COGAT announced on Monday evening.

The decision to open the crossing point was made on Monday after a security consultation, the IDF and COGAT stated. Aid trucks carrying food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment will be screened at the Nitzana and Kerem Shalom Crossings before proceeding to international aid organizations operating in Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah crossing.

“We would like to emphasize that no supplies will be entering the Gaza Strip from Israel and that all the humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip will continue to enter via the Rafah crossing in Egypt,” the IDF and COGAT added.