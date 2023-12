The Israeli Air Force destroyed a rocket launching pad on Monday night while it was launching rockets toward the southern Israeli city of Sderot, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit raided a building that belonged to Hamas and found 250 rockets, mortars, and RPG missiles. They also found weapons and military equipment in the building. The Givati Brigade destroyed a weapons manufacturing site and found hundreds of grenades, rockets, and anti-tank missiles.