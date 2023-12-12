Some 1,645 IDF soldiers have been injured since the start of the Israel-Hamas War, it was announced on Tuesday morning.Israeli forces have been attempting to oust the terror group from Gaza since Hamas terrorists broke through the border and massacred 1,200 people on October 7.Some 434 soldiers have also been killed since the start of hostilities.
Over 1,600 IDF soldiers injured since start of Israel-Hamas War
By MAARIV12/13/2023 05:17 AM
