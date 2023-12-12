US issues new round of Russia-related sanctions - Treasury website

The United States has issued fresh Russia-related sanctions targeting individuals and entities in Russia, China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, according to a notice posted to the US Department of Treasury website on Tuesday.
