US issues new round of Russia-related sanctions - Treasury website

By REUTERS

The United States has issued fresh Russia-related sanctions targeting individuals and entities in Russia, China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, according to a notice posted to the US Department of Treasury website on Tuesday.

Eight IDF soldiers killed in Gaza; names published
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 06:07 AM
IDF operating in Bethlehem and Jenin - Palestinian media
By MAARIV
12/13/2023 05:17 AM
Jake Sullivan to visit Israel this week, Biden says
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 12:28 AM
IDF complete a series of strikes in Syrian and Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 12:25 AM
Hamas leaders leave Qatar for unknown destination - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 10:40 PM
World Bank announces $20m in Gaza aid financing
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 05:41 PM
3 injured in stabbing in northern Israel - MDA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 05:03 PM
White House's Sullivan says will speak with Israelis about Gaza war time
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 04:32 PM
Court extends arrest of reservist suspected of killing Yuval Castleman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 04:16 PM
Houthi attacks direct threat to Israel’s maritime trade – Ashdod port
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 03:47 PM
WHO voices concern about health worker detentions in Gaza
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 10:55 AM
Over 1,600 IDF soldiers injured since start of Israel-Hamas War
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 09:15 AM
Israeli Air Force destroys rocket launching site, rockets ready to fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 08:34 AM
Kuwait refuses inclusion of fossil fuels phase-out call
By REUTERS
12/11/2023 11:58 PM
Qatar, Israel conducting secret talks on another hostage deal - report
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/11/2023 11:37 PM