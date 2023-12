Humanitarian aid trucks' entry into Gaza through the Rafah crossing has been delayed for over an hour and a half, IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on Wednesday.

"Humanitarian aid trucks wait more than an hour and a half outside the Rafah crossing, waiting for the Palestinian side in Gaza to open," Adraee wrote on X. "Residents of Gaza, why does aid not reach you?"

Adraee further charged that Hamas "does not care about the residents of the Gaza Strip."