Tel Aviv resident questioned for tefillin desecration incident

A woman from Tel Aviv was questioned by police on suspicion of throwing tefillin (phylacteries) at a booth in the city on the ground a few days ago, Israel Police said Wednesday.

פרי ההסתה בתקשורת: אשה חולפת ליד דוכן תפילין של חב"ד ברחוב בן יהודה בתל אביב, חוזרת ומשליכה על הרצפה את העלון שעל גבי הדוכן. pic.twitter.com/f3rW8flEHq — שניאור אלפנביין (@ShneorElfenbein) December 5, 2023

The incident was filmed and shared on social media. The suspect, a 60-year-old resident of Tel Aviv, was questioned on Tuesday on suspicion of offending religious sensibilities. The woman was released with restrictions after the questioning.