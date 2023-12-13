Jerusalem Post
Tel Aviv resident questioned for tefillin desecration incident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 13, 2023 18:44

A woman from Tel Aviv was questioned by police on suspicion of throwing tefillin (phylacteries) at a booth in the city on the ground a few days ago, Israel Police said Wednesday.

The incident was filmed and shared on social media. The suspect, a 60-year-old resident of Tel Aviv, was questioned on Tuesday on suspicion of offending religious sensibilities. The woman was released with restrictions after the questioning.

