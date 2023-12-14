The Ukraine conflict is harming Russia's economy, raising domestic prices, and forcing Moscow to allocate one-third of its budget to defense, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a draft text from the US Treasury Department.
US says Ukraine conflict is damaging Russian economy - FT
