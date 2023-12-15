Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Top US general to join Pentagon chief for meetings in Israel

By REUTERS

General Charles Q. Brown, the top US general, will join Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for meetings in Israel in the coming days, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

It will be the Air Force general's first trip to the Middle East since becoming chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told a press conference.

"While in Israel, the secretary (Austin) will meet with the prime minister and minister of defense to underscore US enduring support for Israel's right to defend itself from terrorism, reinforce the importance of taking civilian safety into account during operations and the critical need to increase delivery of humanitarian assistance," Ryder added.

Austin will leave for his Middle East trip on Saturday and will also visit Qatar and Bahrain.

US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 01:04 AM
US official: Sinwar's days are numbered
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 10:27 PM
Ex-FBI official to be sentenced to over four years for work for Russia
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 09:51 PM
Israel must end war in Gaza by end of 2023, US says - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 09:07 PM
Erdogan tells Biden US has responsibility to secure Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 08:34 PM
Israeli drones attack targets in southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 05:59 PM
Four people held in Denmark, Netherlands on terrorism suspicion
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 02:28 PM
Some behind US embassy Baghdad attack linked to Iraq security service
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 12:48 PM
IDF eliminate dozens of Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza, Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 09:21 AM
US shoots down aerial vehicle launched from Houthi-controlled area
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 07:45 AM
US says Ukraine conflict is damaging Russian economy - FT
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 07:41 AM
IDF publishes name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 06:10 AM
Biden calls impeachment inquiry by House Republicans 'stunt'
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 01:25 AM
White House's Sullivan met Saudi crown prince on Wednesday
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 10:41 PM
US delays M16 rifle sale to Israel over settler violence - Axios
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 10:40 PM