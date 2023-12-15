Top US general to join Pentagon chief for meetings in Israel

General Charles Q. Brown, the top US general, will join Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for meetings in Israel in the coming days, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

It will be the Air Force general's first trip to the Middle East since becoming chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told a press conference.

"While in Israel, the secretary (Austin) will meet with the prime minister and minister of defense to underscore US enduring support for Israel's right to defend itself from terrorism, reinforce the importance of taking civilian safety into account during operations and the critical need to increase delivery of humanitarian assistance," Ryder added.

Austin will leave for his Middle East trip on Saturday and will also visit Qatar and Bahrain.