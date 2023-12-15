A ballistic missile attack launched from a Houthi-controlled Yemen area towards an international shipping lane in the Red Sea did not cause any damage or injuries, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.

Following the missile launch, north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait on Thursday midday, "the M/V Maersk Gibraltar was hailed by the Houthis, who threatened further missile attacks," CENTCOM said on social media platform X.

"While this incident did not involve US Forces, we continue to closely monitor the situation," it added.