Measles case appears in Israel after plane arrives from UAE

A passenger on last Sunday’s flight FZ1211 from Dubai to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport has tested positive for measles, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.

The ministry noted that measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is often accompanied by fever, general discomfort, a runny nose, and a rash, among other possible symptoms.

Flight passengers and flight crew are advised to, in the event that any symptoms are experienced while on a flight, to immediately contact the attending physician.

Medical attention should be sought upon arrival at the plane’s destination.