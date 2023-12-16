Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel and Qatar explore revival of deal for Gaza hostages

By REUTERS

Israeli and Qatari officials were set to meet in Norway on Saturday in an effort to revive talks about the release of hostages held in Gaza in return for a ceasefire and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was due to meet David Barnea, director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, in Oslo, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. Barnea is also likely to meet with Egyptian officials, the Journal reported.

Significant obstacles impede a resumption of negotiations on a new hostage deal including disagreements over the possible terms within Hamas, the report added, citing people familiar with the talks.

The report of the talks comes a day after Israeli military said it mistakenly killed three hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas.

During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas released more than 100 women, children and foreigners it was holding in Gaza in exchange for the release of 240 women and teenagers.

UK shoots down suspected drone targeting commercial shipping in Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 01:43 PM
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 12:01 PM
Egypt air defenses shot down flying object off Red Sea coast
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 11:32 AM
US agrees with Israel that Gaza war 'could go on for months'
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 10:27 PM
IDF thwarts stabbing attack in Nablus, terrorist killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 09:01 PM
UN refugee chief: Gaza refugee crisis must be prevented
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 07:35 PM
Saudi Arabia: No justification not to call for a ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 06:40 PM
Measles case appears in Israel after plane arrives from UAE
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 06:12 PM
Rocket strikes open area in Beit Shemesh, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 05:36 PM
Kremlin: Russia is ready for talks with the US on its own terms
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 04:55 PM
Abbas tells US it must intervene to halt Israeli attacks on Palestinians
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 03:49 PM
Yemen's Houthis attack two ships with missiles
By REUTERS
12/15/2023 03:47 PM
Cabinet approves humanitarian aid through Israel-Gaza crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 01:34 PM
IDF announces more fallen soldiers killed in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 12:57 PM
IDF demolishes homes of Eli attack terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2023 11:07 AM