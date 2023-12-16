Jerusalem Post
CMA CGM pauses all container shipments through the Red Sea

By REUTERS

French shipping group CMA CGM said on Saturday it was pausing all container shipments through the Red Sea in the wake of attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

"The situation is further deteriorating and concern of safety is increasing," the Marseille-based group said in a statement.

"As such we have decided to instruct all CMA CGM container ships in the area that are scheduled to pass through the Red Sea to reach safe areas and pause their journey in safe waters with immediate effect until further notice."

