US Defense Secretary Austin to visit Israel, Bahrain, Qatar

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took off from the US for a visit to Israel, Bahrain, and Qatar on Saturday night.

I’m headed to Israel, Bahrain, and Qatar to underscore U.S. commitments to strengthening regional security and stability, and working with partners and allies to advance defense capabilities. pic.twitter.com/PyhTOrvvFZ — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) December 16, 2023

"I’m headed to Israel, Bahrain, and Qatar to underscore US commitments to strengthening regional security and stability, and working with partners and allies to advance defense capabilities," wrote Austin on X.