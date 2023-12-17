Israel Police detained a resident of Ramle on Sunday after finding an improvised explosive device (IED) and ammunition on his property in the city of Ramle, according to Israeli media.
Police detain Ramle resident after finding IED, ammunition
By REUTERS12/17/2023 02:34 PM
By REUTERS12/17/2023 10:31 AM
By REUTERS12/17/2023 01:32 AM
By REUTERS12/16/2023 11:44 PM
By REUTERS12/16/2023 08:19 PM
By REUTERS12/16/2023 05:09 PM
By REUTERS12/16/2023 01:45 PM
By REUTERS12/16/2023 01:43 PM
By REUTERS12/16/2023 12:01 PM