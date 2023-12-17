Jerusalem Post
Police detain Ramle resident after finding IED, ammunition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police detained a resident of Ramle on Sunday after finding an improvised explosive device (IED) and ammunition on his property in the city of Ramle, according to Israeli media.

IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 02:39 PM
Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time
By REUTERS
12/17/2023 02:34 PM
French foreign ministry says worker killed by Israeli attack in Rafah
By REUTERS
12/17/2023 10:31 AM
Man wounded after violent incident in Jerusalem - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 07:46 AM
IDF announces names of two soldiers who fell in combat in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2023 06:07 AM
WHO delivers supplies to Gaza's Al Shifa hospital in joint UN mission
By REUTERS
12/17/2023 01:32 AM
US Defense Secretary Austin to visit Israel, Bahrain, Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2023 11:57 PM
Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drown after shipwreck
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 11:44 PM
Dead body found in burned car in Taiba - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2023 10:49 PM
British businessman kidnapped in Ecuador -local media
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 08:19 PM
Blasts heard above Lake Kinneret, Tiberias in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2023 06:52 PM
CMA CGM pauses all container shipments through the Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 05:09 PM
Israel and Qatar explore revival of deal for Gaza hostages
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 01:45 PM
UK shoots down suspected drone targeting commercial shipping in Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 01:43 PM
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies
By REUTERS
12/16/2023 12:01 PM