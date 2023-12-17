The family of hostage Alon Shamriz, who was accidentally shot to death by IDF soldiers, requested that he be recognized by the IDF as a fallen soldier, Israeli media reported Sunday. The request was refused by the military.

Shamriz, who was kidnapped from Kfar Aza on October 7, was mistakenly shot along with fellow hostages Yotam Haim and Samer Talalka over the weekend as they escaped from a building in Gaza and were waving a white flag whilst approaching IDF soldiers and shouting in Hebrew.

"The circumstances of Alon's death are tragic and extreme," the Shamriz family said in a statement. "He fought his way to freedom, along with Yotam and Samer, and together they reached IDF forces, who made a mistake and opened fire even though they were without clothing and carrying a white flag.

"Under these circumstances, it is appropriate that they be recognized as they were: Heroes and warriors, who fell in battle, martyrs of the IDF."