Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gideon Sa'ar squashes rumors of rejoining Likud: 'I have not changed my mind'

By TAL SHILO/WALLA!

Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded on Tuesday night to proposals to rejoin the Likud.

"I left Likud 3 years ago and founded the New Hope Party with the recognition that a change is needed in the country," the minister wrote on his X account. " Since then I have not changed my views and reality has only proved them right. I joined the emergency government with my fellow party members following the difficult and multi-front war that broke out on October 7. When the war ends, the time will come for the great correction in Israeli society and the political system."

One Iraqi officer killed, one injured in plane crash in Iraq
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 01:54 AM
The UN humanitarian coordinator has left the West Bank
By WALLA!
12/19/2023 12:50 AM
North Korea says it conducted Hwasong-18 ICBM on Monday
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 12:44 AM
At least 250,000 flee fighting in Sudan's El Gezira state
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 12:29 AM
Jordan strikes Iran-linked drugs smugglers in southern Syria
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 11:15 PM
Houthis prepared to confront any US-formed coalition in Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 10:04 PM
UKMTO reports accident involving two UAS 155km east of Djibouti
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 10:01 PM
US raised concerns with Israel over Gaza church killings -White House
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 08:07 PM
Houthi official: ships in Red and Arabian seas are safe except Israel's
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 07:57 PM
Hamas official reiterates no hostage release until Gaza war ends
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 07:49 PM
IDF publishes names of two more soldiers killed in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2023 06:23 PM
Terrorists from Oct. 7, Nukhba forces caught by Israeli troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2023 05:56 PM
Egypt’s Sisi: War in Gaza is threat to national security
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 05:00 PM
Spanish police arrest two for 'kidnapping' Baby Jesus figurine
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 04:07 PM
Too many civilians killed in Israel-Hamas conflict, UK PM says
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 04:04 PM