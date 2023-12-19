Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded on Tuesday night to proposals to rejoin the Likud.

"I left Likud 3 years ago and founded the New Hope Party with the recognition that a change is needed in the country," the minister wrote on his X account. " Since then I have not changed my views and reality has only proved them right. I joined the emergency government with my fellow party members following the difficult and multi-front war that broke out on October 7. When the war ends, the time will come for the great correction in Israeli society and the political system."