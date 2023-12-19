Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded on Tuesday night to proposals to rejoin the Likud.
"I left Likud 3 years ago and founded the New Hope Party with the recognition that a change is needed in the country," the minister wrote on his X account. " Since then I have not changed my views and reality has only proved them right. I joined the emergency government with my fellow party members following the difficult and multi-front war that broke out on October 7. When the war ends, the time will come for the great correction in Israeli society and the political system."
יצאתי מישיבת הקבינט הבטחוני עתה ונודע לי על הפרסום (עליו לא התבקשה גם תגובתי) בדבר הצעה המתגבשת ל״צירופי לליכוד״. הדבר כלל לא עומד על הפרק. את הליכוד עזבתי לפני 3 שנים והקמתי את ״תקווה חדשה״ מתוך הכרה כי נדרש שינוי במדינה. רק מהלך זה איפשר לאחר חצי שנה את הקמת ממשלת השינוי. לא…— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) December 18, 2023