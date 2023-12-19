Jerusalem Post
US Secretary of Defense meets with Netanyahu and Israel War Cabinet

DECEMBER 19, 2023

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III traveled to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and the Israel War Cabinet for his second trip since October 7, according to a Tuesday statement from the US Defense Department. 

In his meeting, Austin reiterated unwavering US commitment to Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism, called for the immediate return of all hostages, and underscored the need for concerted efforts to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza, urging further action. 

