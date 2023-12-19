Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu, India's Modi discuss Houthi threat to maritime security

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the Houthi threat to maritime security, with Modi stressing that the freedom of navigation is an essential global necessity that must be ensured.

The two also discussed bringing foreign workers from India to Israel. Netanyahu thanked Modi for India's support of Israel.

Modi posted on X afterwards that he "had a productive exchange of views with PM Netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic" and "highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected."

